VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Raised by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 19.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned about 1.75% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $51,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,325,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,769,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,428,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,365.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 764,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 733,445 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 4,388,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

