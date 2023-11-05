Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,118 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.