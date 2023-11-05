Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s Largest Position

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 26.5% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $279.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average of $274.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.