Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,491,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average of $198.01. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

