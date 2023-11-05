Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 134,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,471,000 after purchasing an additional 371,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $57.33. 3,500,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

