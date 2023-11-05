Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Reduced by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,057,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,198,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 109,283 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,430,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $172.42. 38,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,377. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

