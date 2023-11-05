Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.29. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $128.27 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

