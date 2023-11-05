Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Cut by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VOE stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.