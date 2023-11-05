Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

VNQ stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

