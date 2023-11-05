Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Lifted by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 503,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 54,171.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $66.65. 528,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

