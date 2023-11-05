Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,753,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.