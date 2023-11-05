Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.3% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 435,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 198,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGSH traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $57.71. 3,170,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,776. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

