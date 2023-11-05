Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.3% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

