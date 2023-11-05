Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. The company had a trading volume of 652,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,523. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

