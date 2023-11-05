Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Reduced by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

