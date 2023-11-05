Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOOV traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.71 and a twelve month high of $161.81. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

