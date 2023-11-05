Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $215.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,259. The company has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.75 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.