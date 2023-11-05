Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $215.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.75 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

