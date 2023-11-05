Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 20.0% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

