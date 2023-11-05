Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,718. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

