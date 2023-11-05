Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393,146 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of Ventas worth $915,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $185,774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 1,012.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,124 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ventas by 3,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,292,000 after acquiring an additional 970,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 906,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,308,000 after acquiring an additional 776,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $44.08. 2,687,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,519. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,412.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Get Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.