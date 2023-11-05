Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98.
Ventas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. 2,687,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Ventas has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,412.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
See Also
