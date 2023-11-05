VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $202.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.20 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.59.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,374.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $803,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

