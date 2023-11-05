Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

VRSK opened at $230.62 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day moving average of $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

