Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $26,639.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,207. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,173.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

