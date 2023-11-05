Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $773,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 124,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $376.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $381.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.