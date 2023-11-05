Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $146.93 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

