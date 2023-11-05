Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.