Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

