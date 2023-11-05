Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.26 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

