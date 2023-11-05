Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $767.73 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

