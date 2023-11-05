Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.14

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $19.25. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 19,927 shares trading hands.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.