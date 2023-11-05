Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.14

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $19.25. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 19,927 shares trading hands.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 130.91%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
