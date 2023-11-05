Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 182,729 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Visa worth $1,326,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average of $235.18. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.