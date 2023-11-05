Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

V stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.60. 5,030,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.17. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

