Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. Vontier also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. Vontier has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Vontier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.