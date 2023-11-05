Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,407,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,831 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.31% of Vulcan Materials worth $993,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

