W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

