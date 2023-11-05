W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.17-5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.60-$4.80 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

WPC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPC

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.