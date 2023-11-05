W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GWW traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $767.73. The stock had a trading volume of 363,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,633. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.91. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

