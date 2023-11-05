Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.11 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.