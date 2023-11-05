Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger Sells 1,185 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95.

WCN stock opened at C$182.08 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$169.72 and a 1 year high of C$196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$186.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$186.87. The firm has a market cap of C$46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.2332657 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$178.60.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

