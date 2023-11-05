Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.12. 1,533,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average of $162.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

