Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after buying an additional 4,969,962 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 16,147,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

