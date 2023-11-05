Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,328,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Welltower worth $835,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

