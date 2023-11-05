Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:WTMAR) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Free Report) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

