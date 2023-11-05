West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells $383,620.30 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Witherspoon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

On Wednesday, August 9th, Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.64. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.99 and a one year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.