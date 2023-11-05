Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Wetouch Technology Stock Down 9.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wetouch Technology
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.