Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

