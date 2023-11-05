Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $0.47. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 1,528,263 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

