WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.