WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.28.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
