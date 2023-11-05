WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 285.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,756,000 after buying an additional 5,754,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,427,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,495,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,624,000 after buying an additional 793,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $35.78 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

